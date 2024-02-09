Still cloudy today but warm

25 WEATHER — We'll be waking up to cloudy skies, and like yesterday, it will be cloudy throughout the day. There is a warm front dividing the region this morning, keeping the warmer weather down in the Brazos Valley. However, that front will lift north throughout the day, allowing warmth to be enjoyed by all. We're looking at highs in the low to mid-70s this afternoon. There may be just a shower or two popping up this afternoon and evening.

Much better rain chances will arrive tomorrow morning. Periods of rain are expected to last through part of Saturday morning and into the afternoon. Some pockets of heavy rain may show up, along with a couple thunderstorms. The rain will keep things in the 60s over the weekend. Heading into Sunday morning, there should be a line of thunderstorms moving from west to east across the region. Just how strong these storms will be remains in question, but we could see some small hail out of it, along with some gusty winds.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather