Still chilly Tuesday. Watching winter storm potential.

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 40s this afternoon once clouds clear. We are still watching Thursday for winter storm potential, with the highest impacts expected north of Waco-Temple-Killeen.

THE BREAKDOWN:

It will remain chilly today and tomorrow.

Still watching winter storm potential for Thursday.

Forecast remains uncertain.

Good morning! It's another chilly start with lows in the 20s areawide. Be sure to bundle up because the rest of the day looks to remain chilly as we climb into the low 40s. With a north wind around 5-10mph, we will see feel-like numbers in the 30s.

Believe it or not, Wednesday's forecast may have a big impact on our winter storm potential Thursday. Models now have a few breaks in the clouds possible. If that happens, we may be able to climb into the mid 40s, which would mean we would have to work harder to cool to the freezing point Thursday as precipitation falls. Right now, the freezing line Thursday looks to be flirting with the metro area. That means the higher impacts will be found (as of right now) generally north of Waco-Temple-Killeen. If temperatures are a hair cooler during the day Thursday, we could have quite a messy and icy situation on our hands. Overnight Thursday to Friday it's looking like a switchover from rain to snow will be more likely, with everything quieting down into the weekend.

There will be a lot of changes to the forecast, especially in the next 24 hours as we will see higher resolution data come in. Stay tuned for updates!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather