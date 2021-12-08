Still Chilly This Morning, but Warm-Up Begins Today

CENTRAL TEXAS — After a freeze yesterday morning, it's not as cold to start off your Wednesday, but you will still need that jacket with temperatures in the 40s. Today is a transition day as we will start to see warm, moist Gulf air start to work in from the southeast. We'll see times of clouds and sun as we climb into the low 70s this afternoon.

Moisture surges north overnight bringing a cloudy start with temperatures in the 50s and maybe even some drizzle. Clouds will burn off to high temperatures near 80° on Thursday, which should end up just short of a record high. We'll start Friday near 70° and once clouds burn off, we'll see temperatures in the mid 80s, which should break a record high from the 1930s.

That all changes Friday night into Saturday as a cold front arrives. There will be a small chance of some storms along the front, mainly east of I-35 and into the Brazos Valley. High temperatures will occur early in the day on Saturday with temperatures falling into the low 60s and 50s for the rest of the day. We'll have a brief chill Sunday morning with mid 30s and highs in the low 60s but then we warm back up into the mid 70s for next week again as this warm December continues!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist