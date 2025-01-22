Still chilly, but less cold for Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 50s this afternoon under sunny skies. Expect quiet weather through the work week before weekend rain chances.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Hard freeze this morning

50s this afternoon, but still blustery.

Cold mornings, cool afternoons continue through the week.

Rain chances return this weekend into next week.

Good morning! We're waking up to another hard freeze with temperatures in the low 20s! Bundle up, because with a south wind, it feels like it's in the teens. We'll see highs get into the 50s this afternoon, but still feel like the 40s thanks to those breezes. A weak cold front passes tomorrow, but won't do much to our weather, only dropping temperatures a couple degrees.

Heading into the weekend, a storm system will near us along with a front that will struggle to pass through. That should lead to decent rain chances starting Saturday, peaking Sunday, and lingering into next week. Right now, it does not look like temperatures will be cold enough for winter weather!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather