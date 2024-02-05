Still breezy, but seasonable for Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 60s today with northwest breezes approaching 20mph. As winds relax tonight, temperatures will fall into the 30s. Rain chances return to end the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Breezy conditions continue today, though not as strong as yesterday. Temperatures will be at seasonable levels.

South winds slowly draw up moisture sending temperatures closer to 70 by the end of the week.

More rain chances arrive to end the week, peaking Sunday.

We're waking up this morning to some breezy conditions, though winds won't be as strong as they were on Sunday. Northwest breezes will still approach 20mph at times, with gusts potentially nearing 30. Winds will relax later on tonight. Clouds that are around now will slowly clear through the afternoon allowing full sunshine, but it will only be enough to push us into the low 60s.

As winds relax tonight with clearing skies, we will see lows falling down into the 30s again. While I don't expect a freeze, some light frost and even fog wouldn't surprise me in some low lying areas.

South winds start to work back up for the second half of the week, slowly pulling temperatures back into the 70s. Clouds will also be back on the increase as our next storm system approaches. This storm system will bring rain chances as early as Thursday, though any activity remains scattered until Sunday, when it appears better rain chances will work in. There are still disagreements with models, so for now we can't go any higher than 40%. It looks like cooler air will move in behind it, with highs dipping down into the 50s. A few models want to bring even colder air, so that will be something to watch!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

