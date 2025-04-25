Still a storm chance Friday, but not a repeat performance

CENTRAL TEXAS — We saw some beneficial rains yesterday along with severe weather, and while we will still see rain chances today, it won't be as widespread. Expect isolated to scattered showers and storms to bubble up this afternoon, with the best chances south of Waco. Highs will likely reach the mid 80s.

The weekend is looking warm and humid. There could be an isolated storm threat Saturday afternoon. Most of the activity will likely be north of Central Texas up into Oklahoma. Highs should get up into the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Next week may bring more rain/storm chances, especially Tuesday through Thursday. Some severe storm potential could exist with this activity, so we will be watching that closely. Highs will remain warm in the mid 80s.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

