Still a chance of a few storms tomorrow evening

25 WEATHER — The blanket of clouds that we've been dealing with today will stick around tonight and into tomorrow. Monday should be another cloudy and humid one but most of the day will go by without any rain or storm activity. A strong capping inversion will hold off any storms until the advancement of a dryline, which will happen around sundown to our west. That should finally get a couple of storms going, which should move into our area.

The storms will be fighting the warmer air aloft, so it's not a totally favorable environment for severe weather. Still, as the storms make their way to I-35 around 9 or 10 PM, we may see a strong or severe storm, capable of some hail and gusty winds. Overall the severe threat is low. Cooler air will arrive for Tuesday, keeping us in the upper-60s, but we will get a lot of sunshine. The sun will last through Thursday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather