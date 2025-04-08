Stellar forecast for Tuesday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 70s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Winds will remain light and rain chances look to stay away for the work week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will climb into the mid 70s today with plenty of sunshine.

Mid-week warm-up.

Weak cold front Thursday

Storm chances may return next week.

We're waking up to another cold morning, one that will be the last we see this week. A warm-up will take over for the middle of the week pushing us into the low to mid 80s. A weak cold front will try to swing in Thursday, but since the core of the energy will be passing us to the northeast over the midwest, we won't see a huge cool-down or rain chances.

Temperatures will warm again this weekend with highs in the mid 80s. We may have to wait until the middle of next week into Easter weekend for storm chances. Stay tuned!

