Staying warm Tuesday, but mornings will be cool

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will get into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon with drier air moving in. That same dry air will allow for temperatures to fall into the mid 50s by Wednesday morning.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Despite a cold front passing through yesterday, it will still end up in the mid 90s this afternoon.

We'll see some days in the low 90s before heating back up to the mid 90s for the weekend.

Possibly a stronger cold front next week!

Well despite a cold front passing through yesterday, we will still see a warm day here in Central Texas. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. As dry air moves in place, it will set us up for crisp mornings Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the mid 50s. South winds bring back warmer air for the weekend, which will likely be spent in the mid 90s.

There are some signs a stronger front may move in next week. Models have latched onto this in the last 24 hours, with some projecting highs in the 70s!! Right now, I think they are a tad too aggressive, so I'm playing it conservative. Highs could be in the low to mid 80s behind that front for the middle of next week! Fingers crossed!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather