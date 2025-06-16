Staying warm and humid to start the week.

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with high humidity hanging around. An isolated shower will remain possible, but most will miss out.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm and humid weather hangs around.

Possibility for isolated afternoon showers in the Brazos Valley.

Very typical June-like weather as we begin summer.

Good morning! Most of us are waking up to warm and humid conditions to kick off your Monday. An isolated shower is possible south of Waco-Temple-Killeen but the majority of us will have no issues for our morning commute other than the warm and humid conditions that are around. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with feel-like temperatures hanging around in the triple digits. Be sure to limit time outside during the heat of the day.

High pressure attempts to build through the work week but struggles to take over, so highs will remain near normal. A disturbance may rotate around the edge of that high Thursday bringing a small chance of storms. High pressure builds back in for the weekend before moving east next week which will open the door to seabreeze showers and storms. The highest chances will be in the Brazos Valley but no widespread rains are expected.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather