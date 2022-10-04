Staying Warm And Dry

ENTER DATELINE — The same ol' song and dance will continue this week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with lows in the 50s. We may start to see a few more clouds by Friday, but no rain is expected.

The weekend, a weak front stalls out in the area. This may keep us just shy of 90°. Upper 80s is still above normal though, so it will still feel warm.

Next week will start off on the warm side of things with highs around 90° Monday through Wednesday. There is a sign in the models that we could see a pattern change by the end of next week. It's too early to get too detailed, but there is a chance for some cooler temperatures and maybe even some rain chances. Stay tuned!