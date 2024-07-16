Staying toasty Tuesday, but cool-down on the horizon

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the triple digits Tuesday with feel-like numbers nearing 105. A Cold front will bring rain chances and cooler air for the second half of this week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Respect the heat this afternoon. Highs will reach the triple digits.

A weak cold front brings storm chances for the second half of the week.

A potentially rainier pattern sets up next week keeping temperatures below normal.

The summertime heat will roll on for at least the next couple of days. Highs will be near 100 Tuesday and Wednesday, with feel-like numbers exceeding 105 in spots. Continue to take heat precautions if you plan on going out in the afternoon. Late Wednesday, a weak cold front will approach bringing at least isolated storms possible Wednesday afternoon, and better rain chances Thursday. While activity will still be scattered, north winds will bring slightly cooler air pushing temperatures back into the mid 90s! Small rain chances will linger for Friday and Saturday, though the majority of the area will stay dry.

High pressure continues to shift west to start off the new week, which will allow for more disturbances and fronts to move in. This could potentially lead to scattered rain chances for early next week, and a cool-down into the upper 80s and low 90s! Far from what we typically see in late July. At least for next week, it looks like temperatures will stay below normal. Some areas could even pick up a couple inches of rain over the next 10 days! We'll keep you advised!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather