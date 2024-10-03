Staying toasty Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon with mainly sunny skies. No strong cold fronts are coming any time soon.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Today will be a bit more humid than yesterday.

Plenty of sunshine on the way.

Weekend stays hot.

Weak cold front early next week.

The hot summer pattern will continue here in Central Texas with highs staying in the mid 90s this afternoon. There will be a touch more humidity, but it won't be anything like summer-time humidity.

Expect the heat to hang around into the weekend with highs in the mid 90s. Some tropical moisture will try to filter in from the Gulf Saturday, but will only bring a small rain chance to the Brazos Valley.

A weak cold front will arrive early next week, but will only drop temperatures a little closer to normal. No strong cold fronts look to be on the way any time soon.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather