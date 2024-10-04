Staying toasty this weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Expect the heat to continue into the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Heat continues across Central Texas

A weak cold front arrives early next week, but doesn't cool us off.

Rain-free stretch continues.

If you've been a fan of the weather here lately, you'll love the weekend and next week. That's because all the cold air looks to stay bottled up well to our north. A tropical wave showed promise of bringing us some small rain chances, but it looks like that is now going to go to Florida. As a result, we will stay dry and toasty for October standards. At least dry air lingers, so the low to mid 90s we see won't "feel" the same as they do in the summer.

Enjoy this toasty stretch!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather