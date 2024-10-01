Staying toasty, despite flipping the calendar month

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Expect warmer than normal temperatures through the weekend with little in the way of rain chances.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warmer than normal temperatures continue with highs in the low to mid 90s

A very weak cold front passes through today. All it really will do is enforce the drier air.

Warm and quiet weather continues through the work week, but watching the tropics this weekend.

We may be flipping calendar today to October, but it may feel more like summer by afternoon! Highs will climb into the mid 90s, but thankfully the humidity will remain low, so it won't be like the mid 90s that you're accustomed to in the summer. A weak cold front passes through today, but the cold air will miss us. The only thing this front brings is reinforcing drier air. We very well may end up a degree or two cooler for Wednesday, but it won't be noticeable.

In fact, the only changes in the short-term may be from tropical moisture working into the Gulf of Mexico. The national hurricane center is giving this a medium chance of formation over the next week. By the weekend, this disorganized tropical moisture may work into the Lone Star State bringing us small rain chances. The majority of the moisture will stay to our south, but it will be something to watch!

A weak cold front may arrive early next week, but will only knock our highs down to seasonal normals. Climatologically speaking, our first strong Fall front arrives around mid-October, so hopefully we will begin to see that in the forecast soon!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

