Staying Sunny and Mild

CENTRAL TEXAS — The sunshine and the warmer temperatures have helped almost all of the ice melt away. The only ice that remains is left in shady spots, so be on the lookout for any ice still stuck to sidewalks to patio areas. While temperatures will fall below freezing again tonight, that shouldn't be an issue for the roads.

We'll see more sunshine on Sunday, then a few more clouds on Monday. Temperatures may climb to 60° or so on Tuesday, and I expect 60s to hang around from Tuesday through Saturday. The newest data coming in today dropped the temperatures for next weekend down a bit, so it doesn't look like we'll get any 70s, but the end of next week should be very nice nonetheless.

The 10-day forecast keeps us quite dry. The Brazos Valley has a 20% chance of rain next Saturday but that's it. We'll be back to some cooler weather when Valentine's Day rolls around.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist