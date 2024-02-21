Staying Spring-like Into Early Next Week

25 WEATHER — Our spring-like weather will continue through the weekend and likely into next week! Tonight looks mild with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Thursday is looking like a very warm day. Winds will turn more out of the west, so highs should reach the low 80s. West of I-35...middle 80s are possible. Winds will shift more to the north Thursday night into Friday. This will cool things back into the low 70s, but that is still above normal for this time of year.

The weekend will bring a quick warm-up once again. Highs Saturday are expected to reach the mid 70s with a few clouds here and there. Sunday will soar back close to 80°!

Low to mid 80s are expected Monday and Tuesday of next week. If everything sets up just right, we cannot rule out some upper 80s west of I-35 Monday afternoon. A cold front will slide in late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring a slight chance of storms, but the bigger story will be the temperatures. We should fall back closer to normal by the middle to end of next week with highs returning to the 60s and low in the 30s and 40s.