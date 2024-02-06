Staying Mild This Week

25 WEATHER — Temperatures are staying nice across Central Texas! It will be cool again tonight with lows in the low 40s. High clouds will filter in through the day Wednesday, but it will still be nice with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. Clouds will thicken up Thursday and Friday as a storm system out west gets closer to Texas. Rain chances look low both days, but areas of drizzle will be possible from time to time. Highs will remain above normal with highs around 70°.

On and off rain chances are expected this weekend. It will be slightly cooler as well with highs in the mid 60s because of the cloud cover and possible wet weather. It won't be a washout, but this could dampen you outdoor plans from time to time.

Next week looks a little cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s instead of the 60s and 70s. There will be a chance for a few showers Monday. Right now we will keep the rest of next week dry, but rain could be close by late next week.