Staying mild this January week

25 WEATHER — The rest of this week is looking decent across Central Texas. We will see high clouds through Wednesday, but it appears that any rain will likely stay along the Texas gulf coast. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s with highs Wednesday in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday and Friday look even better as highs rise into the 60s both days.

This weekend will bring our next cold front. It will likely come in two phases. The first front will move into Central Texas during the day Saturday. This will have cooler air associated with it, but not overly cold. Highs will still be in the low 50s Saturday afternoon. A stronger push of colder air is expected to arrive Sunday. This will bring highs down into the low 40s, even with mostly sunny skies. Lows will fall into the 20s once the colder air gets here for Saturday night and Sunday night.

Next week looks cold. Just how cold and how much moisture will be in place are the two main questions. The models today did trend a little more wintry, but we need to see consistency before introducing higher winter weather probabilities early next week. Other than that, highs look like they will be in the 30s Monday through Wednesday with lows in the 20s.