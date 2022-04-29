Staying Humid with Isolated Rain Chances this Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're wrapping up the month of May this weekend, and temperatures will certainly feel like it as warm and humid conditions hang on. Clouds will be with us this morning, but sunshine should filter in at times this afternoon. South winds will be holding strong at 20-30mph keeping the Gulf humidity around. Highs will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon with low 90s possible in spots. We should stay dry today, but changes are coming this weekend. A cold front over the Rocky Mountains will slide south towards our area tomorrow. While it won't have enough energy to pass all the way through and won't bring a cool-down, we may see a wind shift to the north. Having the cold front nearby should be enough lift to create an isolated storm or two in the late afternoon. Widespread severe weather isn't expected, but anything that forms could produce gusty winds and some hail. We'll have to keep a close eye on the radar.

Small rain chances hang around through the weekend with the front nearby. We'll monitor the dry line out in West Texas for storm development Sunday, though much of that activity should stay west of our area. A disturbance will pass overhead on Monday, but it looks like the bulk of this energy will miss us to the north. It will be something to monitor because enough energy will be around for severe weather.

Warm and humid conditions hang on into next week with an isolated storm possible each day. Even with multiple rain chances, no widespread activity is expected and many will unfortunately miss out.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

