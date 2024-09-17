Staying hot Tuesday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will push into the mid 90s this afternoon, with feel like numbers near 100. Expect heat to continue to increase through the rest of the work week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Hot temperatures hang around today with highs in the mid 90s.

Upper 90s move in for the rest of the work week.

Small rain chances possible to start next week with potential for better storm chances later next week.

Get ready for more heat today as highs will climb into the mid 90s! We'll see plenty of sunshine and winds out of the east, but otherwise a quiet day. High pressure will increase over the next few days pushing our temperatures into the upper 90s, and keeping weather quiet. There are signs that high will weaken this weekend allowing for a weak system to move through bringing a weak cold front and small rain chances Sunday into Monday. Don't expect a huge cool-down from this, only knocking us into the low 90s.

Hope for a larger pattern change may materialize late next week. Models have a deeper trough coming in which could bring temperatures down into the low 90s and some better rain chances along a cold front for the second half of next week. It's still early, so a lot has to come together, but we will keep you posted!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather