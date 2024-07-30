Staying hot Tuesday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s with feel-like numbers exceeding 105 at times. Be sure to take heat precautions and check on your neighbors.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Summer-time heat continues today with highs reaching the upper 90s.

Feel-like numbers will reach above 105 in spots.

Hot pattern continues all week.

Small rain chances arrive this weekend.

We have reached the hot and dry doldrums of summer again! Expect highs in the upper 90s today, but feel-like numbers could reach above 105 in spots. That's why a HEAT ADVISORY is in effect. Be sure to take your heat precautions: drink plenty of water, try to limit time outside, if you do have to be outside in the heat of the day, take frequent breaks in the shade. Also check on the elderly and pets!

Expect similar conditions through the rest of the week with highs slowly inching up towards 100. A small chance of rain works in for the weekend, but does little to relieve the heat. Next week looks hot as well with highs in the upper 90s!

Have a great Tuesday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather