Staying hot through the weekend

25 WEATHER — Temperatures are expected to remain above normal through the weekend. Highs Thursday through Sunday will be in the mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s. We may see a couple of isolated storm Friday and Saturday, but most areas will likely remain dry.

That may change a bit as we head into late Sunday on into Monday. A weak cold front will be a focus for scattered showers and storms starting Sunday evening. Monday could be a day with on and off showers and storms throughout the day. Temperatures will come down a bit Monday and Tuesday with the front in the area with highs in the upper 80s. Hopefully this will bring us some rain because it's really the only decent rain chance over the next ten days.