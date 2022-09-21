Staying Hot This Week

25 WEATHER — The heat switch is staying on here in Central Texas through the weekend. We should have mostly sunny conditions Thursday through Saturday with highs around 100° Thursday and Friday and in the upper 90s Saturday. The record highs could be tied or broken both Thursday and Friday.

Sunday will remain hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A couple of isolated storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves in from the north. This will bring a change to our weather next week.

Behind the front Monday, highs should still make it into the low 90s with a north breeze at 10-20mph. Upper 80s and low 90s will continue for the rest of the week. You will really notice the cooler air at night, with lows in the low 60s by the middle of next week!