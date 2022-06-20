Staying Hot Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — It was a toasty weekend here across Central Texas, and don't expect the pattern to change for most of the week. Highs will hang around in the triple digits again with southeasterly winds also keeping some moisture around. That combination of heat and humidity will lead to feel-like temperatures nearing 105 this afternoon. Once again keep your heat precautions in place.

Our heat dome will build into the end of the week with highs reaching the mid 100s by the end of the week. There are some indications, however that the heat dome will break down next week bringing a weak cold front and small rain chances. It is possible that highs fall into the upper 90s to kick off next week.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather