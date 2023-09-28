Staying Hot Into The Weekend

25 WEATHER — Not much will change for the rest of this week on into the weekend. There will be a few passing clouds from time to time, but rain chances should stay away from the area. Highs will be in the mid 90s with lows around 70° through Tuesday of next week.

Possible changes are on the way as we head toward the middle and end of next week. More models today are indicating that a system out west will push closer to Central Texas bringing some scattered storms chances and a cold front. Highs may stay in the 80s Tuesday through Friday of next week if all goes as planned. Our best chance of rain would be late Tuesday through Thursday morning. There will likely be some timing tweaks as we get into next week, so stay tuned!