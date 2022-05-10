Staying Hot for Tuesday

CETNRAL TEXAS — Get ready for more heat! We'll continue with this abnormal May heat wave this week as highs climb into the mid 90s again today. South winds will be around at about 15mph keeping warm air spilling in. Any sort of heat relief from showers and storms will stay west of our area along a dry line in West Texas.

There are some signs our upper level high pressure will back off for the weekend. That could allow for some weak disturbances to swing clockwise around the edge of it. Some isolated showers will be possible this weekend.

Beyond that, it looks like high pressure strengthens again, which will send our temperatures back into the upper 90s next week.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather