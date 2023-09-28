Staying hot as we near October

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're continuing to rack up the heat here across Central Texas. Don't expect that to change through the weekend. Highs will continue to be in the mid 90s with morning lows in the 70s.

There are some new changes to talk about on the horizon though. Next week will start off warm and muggy with highs in the 90s, but models have started to latch onto a strong dip in the jet stream by the middle of next week. It's still early, but it looks like rain chances will pick up Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front works through. Behind it, models differ on how cooler the air will be, so for now, I will take highs down into the 80s. Some models want to go 70s and 50s! But it's far too early to take that plunge, and things could still change. We'll keep you updated, but at least seeing that in the models is a step towards fall-like weather!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather