Staying hot and muggy through the weekend

25 WEATHER — After last night's rain and rumbly weather, we should keep things dry for the remainder of the day, but the air certainly doesn't feel dry. Hot and stuffy weather will stick around all weekend long. The heat index may rise above 100° at times through Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's weather will bring plenty of sunshine. As we move into Sunday, a very stray shower or storm may pop up here and there. Look for highs in the mid-90s.

Many of you may have plans for Memorial Day considering it's a day off work for most. Just know that a couple rounds of thunderstorms will be possible during the day. Considering the conditions already in place, some of the storms may be strong to perhaps severe. It's still a bit too soon to say precisely when to expect the rain and which counties have a better chance than others. Still, if you have outdoor plans scheduled, be prepared to move them inside.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather