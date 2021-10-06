Staying Dry to End the Week, Eyeing Storm Chances to Start the New One

CENTRAL TEXAS — We have a couple nice, dry mornings still in the forecast, but there will be changes heading into the weekend. Highs today will climb into the upper 80s by afternoon with low humidity keeping a pleasant feel around. Overnight we'll see another cool morning with lows in the 50s and 60s and clear skies.

Thursday begins the transition into a more humid airmass as winds shift around to the south. We will see highs climb into the low to mid 90s with partly cloudy skies. Friday will bring more of the same before things clear out on Saturday.

Our next storm chance arrives Sunday with a pacific cold front. Isolated storms could pop Sunday before the front moves in overnight into Monday. Some of these may be on the strong side and will bear watching. Since it's a pacific front, it won't cool us down a lot but rather dry us out temporarily. Another front is set to arrive by the middle to end of next week bringing storm chances as well. Neither bring a big cool-down but since next week looks more active, be sure to get outside and enjoy the end of this week!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist