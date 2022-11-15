Staying cool Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — The November chill continues here in Central Texas as we kick off your Tuesday! Lows have bottomed out in the 30s, with some locations west of I-35 falling below freezing. Clouds will prevent a massive warm-up today too, with highs only getting into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We'll see some clearing skies as we get into Wednesday afternoon, and that will do two things. First, it will allow for afternoon temperatures to warm closer to the upper 50s. Unfortunately, it will also allow for colder morning temperatures thanks to clear skies. Outlying areas could string together a couple of mornings with light freezes through the end of the week.

Another front arrives this weekend, but it doesn't look like there will be enough moisture to bring any substantial rain chances. Clouds will hang around, which means the weekend will be chilly. Next week, south winds bring back moisture and help push temperatures into the 60s just in time for Thanksgiving! Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather