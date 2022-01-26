Staying Cool This Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Cool weather is expected for the rest of the week. There will be a few clouds around tonight with lows in the low 30s. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s will greet us Thursday, but it should be dry.

Our next storm system arrives Thursday night into Friday morning. As of now, it appears most of the shower activity will be south and west of our area. We may see a few isolated showers around early Friday morning with temperatures hovering just above freezing. Everything should clear out Friday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s.

The last weekend in January is looking great! Highs will make it into the upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday. There may even be a few low 70s sneak in Sunday afternoon. Get out and enjoy!

The start of next week could be wet. Showers are looking more likely as we head through the day Monday. Highs will cool back down into the upper 50s.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist