Staying Cool Into The Weekend

25 WEATHER — Hope everyone has had a great Thanksgiving! The weather hasn't been too bad, and that will continue into our Friday. A few sprinkles are possible through the evening hours, but we should see clouds decrease as we head into Friday morning. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s tonight, so if you plan to go Black Friday shopping, it will be a little chilly early in the morning. We will see more sunshine Friday afternoon with warmer highs in the mid 60s.

This weekend should bring some decent weather, but the clouds will be on the increase Saturday into Sunday. We will see highs in the low 60s ahead of a cold front Saturday afternoon, but we will be back in the 50s behind the front Sunday. A few showers are also possible, especially Sunday morning, as the front rolls through Central Texas.