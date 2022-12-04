Staying Cloudy Sunday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Hopefully you enjoyed the weather on Saturday, because very similar conditions are expected Sunday. Cloud cover has really held on through the day today, and will stay in place overnight. As our cold front that passed through this morning starts to fizzle out near the coast, we will see another surge of moisture into the mid levels of our atmosphere. That will lead to more stubborn clouds for Sunday. Temperatures may fall to near 50° by morning, and will likely stay in the 50s all day Sunday. Some warmer air may be able to work into the Brazos Valley by afternoon, pushing us close to the upper 50s there. Some stray showers can't be ruled out.

Temperatures may actually warm overnight into Monday as a warm front lifts over the area. That will bring a more warm and humid day in place for Monday with highs in the upper 70s.

The pattern will remain generally unsettled and humid for much of the work week. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s pretty much each day with isolated showers possible. There are some signs we may get a cold front to move in for the weekend, but models have been highly erratic about it. Better storm chances will be possible with the cold front, which at this time, looks to arrive Saturday. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather