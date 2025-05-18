Staying clear of the stormiest weather

25 WEATHER — A few showers and storms managed to get going earlier today but those did not amount to much. Meanwhile, North Texas has been more active with some severe thunderstorms developing. We'll see if further development can happen farther south into the Edwards Plateau. If so, there may be a storm or two that could brush our northwestern fringe of Central Texas. That is looking unlikely at this time, and I think we should be safe from severe weather.

Tomorrow will be a similar story, with thunderstorms more likely to the north of here. I can't rule out the southern edge of the storms making it into the northern parts of Central Texas, but overall, the chance of our region seeing storms is low, and thus the chance of any severe weather is low as well. A cold front will be driven into our area on Tuesday, which could lead to a few passing showers in the morning. We'll get more sunshine through Tuesday afternoon.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather