Staying Chilly Into The Weekend

25 WEATHER — Well, we've gone through another February winter event. There will be patchy ice out there tonight, especially on bridges and overpasses, so drive accordingly. We may see some clearing late tonight with lows in the low to mid 20s. Friday looks a bit "warmer" with highs in the low to mid 40s. That will at least be enough to melt any leftover ice across the area. Heck, we may see some sunshine as well!

The clouds quickly return Friday night into Saturday as our next system moves into the region. Temperatures along and west of I-35 could be close to freezing Saturday morning as showers develop. Right now it appears we should warm slowly through the 30s Saturday morning, so at this point we aren't expecting any major icing concerns. It will stay cold through with highs only in the upper 30s to near 40° Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks better with a bit more sunshine and highs in the mid 50s.

It back to the 60s Monday and Tuesday of next week, and we may see some 70s Wednesday! Our next chance of showers will arrive Thursday and Friday of next week.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist