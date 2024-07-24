Staying below normal for the rest of the week

25 WEATHER — Our abnormal summer weather continues. We had a chance to dry out a bit Wednesday with most of the moisture staying in south Texas. Some of that moisture will begin to slide farther north as we head into Thursday. This will bring scattered showers and storms back to the area, especially along and east of I-35 during the day Thursday. The best rain chances will likely be in the Brazos Valley. Lows tonight will fall into the low 70s with highs Thursday afternoon in the mid to upper 80s.

A few more scattered showers and storms are possible Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Once again, the best chances of rain will be east of I-35.

We will see rain chances fall back into the isolated category as we head into the weekend. Highs will be close to 90° both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Next week, the heat returns! Rain chances will go away with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. That's normal as we head into the first days of August, which is the hottest part of our summer here usually.