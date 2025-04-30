STAY WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening with all severe weather hazards possible. Storm chances linger into the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday from midday into the afternoon and evening.

Main threat will be hail and wind, though an isolated tornado threat may materialize

More storm chances linger into the weekend.

Good morning! Today is a day where we will need to remain weather aware across Central Texas. Strong to severe storms will be possible starting in the middle of the day and into the afternoon and evening. There will be two potential times to watch. Storms may fire as early as midday in a very volatile and spinny atmosphere leading to an isolated tornado threat. I think the greatest threat for this will be found to the northeast of Waco, but with a very fluid forecast everyone along and north of highway 84 needs to keep an eye out. That activity will move northeast into northeast Texas. Then storms are expected to rapidly develop this afternoon and spread into Central Texas. These will likely carry mainly a hail and wind threat, though an isolated tornado will be possible. This activity is expected to spread into the Brazos Valley later tonight and eventually quiet down overnight.

Thursday will also feature a threat of storms, though it appears the biggest threat will be south of Waco-Temple-Killeen. Hail and wind will be the main threats and activity will be more isolated.

More storms are expected Friday, with widespread storms possible, however the severe threat does look lower. Still it will be worth monitoring.

Some showers may linger into Saturday but Sunday and Monday look quiet before a more active pattern again next week.

Have a good Wednesday and stay safe!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather