STAY AWARE: Storms possible again Wednesday with some severe

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers and storms will remain possible through the day with some severe storms possible late in the afternoon and evening. The main threats will be hail and high winds. Activity should wind down overnight.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Storms will be possible again today

Some strong to severe storms are possible, especially west of I-35.

Highs will reach the 80s.

Storm chances hang around until the weekend.

Good morning! We're waking up to some showers and storms, but we do expect more to develop as we go through the day. Models are struggling with pinpointing timing and location on this because it comes to down to a few chunks of energy spinning in the atmosphere. One is to the west of our area and will come in during the afternoon, the other is south of Temple. Both are going to increase storm coverage near and east of the centers. This will likely lead to scattered storms through the day. The afternoon chances are where we will have to monitor for some to turn strong to severe as the atmosphere heats up. This will lead to the highest severe threat staying west of I-35. If storms are able to organize into a complex, the wind threat will increase.

Storm chances look to be decreasing a bit on Thursday at least during the day. Any sort of leftover systems will change the storm chances and timing. Expect a few storms Thursday and potentially into Friday morning before a cold front works through leading to a quieter weekend!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather