Starting the week with hotter weather

25 WEATHER — We're beginning to see the return of some heat advisories in the area. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for Hill County and Navarro County tomorrow in anticipation of a heat index of 105° or more. The rest of the region will be plenty hot anyway, with highs around 100° for Monday. Tuesday will be just as hot. During that time, we'll have plenty of sunshine with just a couple clouds. Morning lows will be in the upper-70s.

Rain will attempt to approach our area on Wednesday, but I think we'll have to wait until Thursday to get any of those showers. A few thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday and again on Friday. This should help to move temperatures into the mid-90s. Saturday should be quiet but another round of rain is possible by next Sunday into Monday. This is associated with perhaps another drop in temperatures, into the low-90s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather