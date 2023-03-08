Stalled out cold front will lead to a wide range in temperatures Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today is setting up to be quite a tricky forecast in Central Texas. A cold front will slowly slide south across the area, eventually stalling out near or south of Waco-Temple-Killeen. South of the front, highs will be in the 80s, but north of it, we will see highs hanging around in the 60s. The best bet is to wear short sleeves, but grab a jacket in case you end up in the cooler airmass.

The front will wash out overnight, with warm and humid air working back in for Thursday. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday with breezy conditions hanging around.

Late in the afternoon and evening, we will see a cold front work back into the area. Some showers and storms will be around, with the best chances overnight and into the morning. Behind the front, highs will be in the 60s.

The up-and-down weather will continue into the weekend before another cold front arrives early next week. That will knock highs into the 60s. Warmer weather will work in for the middle of the week.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather