Spring pays us a visit again

25 WEATHER — After another wonderful and warm day, we're in store for some even warmer weather. Spring will be making itself known early again as temperatures will rise into the lower-80s tomorrow. It will be quite windy with a south breeze at 20 mph. As drier air advances on our region for Monday, the winds will become southwesterly, and that should be enough to produce temperatures in the mid to upper-80s that day. Some thermometers could read 90° on the higher elevations of Central Texas.

Another day in the 80s is in store for Tuesday, but a cold front will sweep through on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will begin in the 60s but fall through the day with a strong northwest wind. Highs on Thursday will only be in the upper-50s, which will be quite the turnaround. While a very spotty shower or storm will be possible on Wednesday, a slightly better chance of rain will exist on Thursday. A rebound to the 70s should occur by Saturday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather