Spring-like weekend ahead

25 EVENING WEATHER — The weekend is looking nice and spring-like for us! It looks cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s. We should quickly warm up Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Highs will make it into the upper 70s to near 80°. If you have outdoor plans...it's looking good for ya. Sunday should bring a few more clouds and highs in the mid 70s. South winds will be gusty Sunday afternoon in the 15-25mph range.

Clouds are expected to increase across all of the region Monday, but any significant rain chances should hold off until Tuesday. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday is a day to watch for the potential of scattered thunderstorms. Right now it appears we could see a few strong storms, but the highest severe threat should be east of Central Texas. A few changes are still possible, so stay tuned on that front. After all that blows through Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday looks calmer with cooler highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Have a great weekend!