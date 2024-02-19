Spring-like weather this week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today will be mild with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine, but temperatures could approach 80 this week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Today ends up being the coolest of the week. Highs will approach 70 in most spots. Overnight, lows fall into the 30s and 40s.

A spring-like pattern brings temperatures close to 80 for much of this week.

Rain chances look dry until next week.

Turns out the groundhog may be right here in Central Texas! With the exception of Today, it will be a very Spring-like week. South winds start to get going again today pushing our temperatures close to 70. It will still be chilly tonight when they relax as temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s, but no freezing temperatures are expected.

An upper-level ridge takes over for much of this week, which in the summer-time brings us temperatures in the triple digits. This time of year, all it does is bring us close to 80, but that's well above the normal mid-60s we see this time of year.

Expect that to continue until a weak cold front comes in Thursday into Friday. It won't cool us off a ton, but we will see highs back down to around 70. Morning lows will be up there too in the 50s.

The ridge builds back in for the weekend, but there are signs we could see a dip in the jet stream come next week which could bring some storm chances and potentially some cooler air. Stay tuned!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather