Spring-Like Warmth on Monday with a Few Showers

CENTRAL TEXAS — Though it may be a cloudy start to our Monday, the temperatures will give us a bit more reason to get out of bed. We'll start off in the upper-50s and it'll feel more like spring in the afternoon. A few showers will be possible during the morning hours, mainly east of I-35, but those will clear out after lunch. More sun is expected during the afternoon as well. I expect temperatures to rise to 80° in many spots.

Any storms Monday night should be staying to our north. Tuesday will be just as warm with a few showers that morning. We're in for some huge changes on Wednesday as an arctic cold front sweeps through before the sun comes up. With much of the day being spent in the 30s (plus some wind chills) it will be a big shock from the warm weather of Tuesday.

Some showers may linger into Thursday morning and that could be an issue because of how cold we'll be. Temperatures may fall below freezing in the northwest part of Central Texas, and although less likely, that could also be the case in Waco/Temple/Killeen. Rain during that time could become freezing rain, but it's too early to narrow down where or how much. The bottom line is that the potential for freezing rain is still there.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist