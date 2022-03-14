Spring-Like Monday with Evening Storm Potential

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're going to see our first shot at true spring-like weather on this Monday as our next storm system works in later on this afternoon. Ahead of it, warm & moist Gulf air will work in bringing temperatures back up into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Our system will come in this afternoon. As it swings through, we will see the potential for showers and storms to pop up along the I-35 corridor and move east. As they move east into more unstable air, there will be the potential for some isolated storms to turn severe. The biggest threats with these storms will be the potential for large hail up to the size of hen eggs, and damaging winds. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out if storms stay spread out. These storms should quickly move east of Central Texas by midnight with drier air working in for Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We'll continue warming up to near 80° again by Thursday before another system comes in with small rain chances and a cooler weekend in the 60s and 70s. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather