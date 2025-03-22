Spotty thunderstorms possible Sunday evening

25 WEATHER — Although it has been a rather windy day, the windiest part of Saturday may be coming overnight. Winds after dark could be in the order of 20 to 30 mph. By morning, clouds will be overspreading the area, although some of those should break up in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow should reach the mid-80s. As a cold front slides in during the afternoon, there may be a handful of showers and storms that are able to develop, mainly to the east of I-35.

It is possible that a couple storms could become strong enough during the evening to produce some hail. The odds of large hail would be even less but not completely unobtainable. That activity will fade away overnight, followed by a sunny day on Monday with highs in the upper-70s. Tuesday will be on the hot side with temperatures pushing 90 degrees. By Thursday and Friday, we may see the return of scattered thunderstorms.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather