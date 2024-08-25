Spotty thunderstorms may find their way here

25 WEATHER — Showers today stayed well away from our area and instead were close to the coastline. Those same areas will see a few storms tomorrow as well, but this time, some of those may be able to wander into Central Texas. An upper-level low will be moving onshore tomorrow, pushing some gulf moisture this way. The added ingredients may help to pop up a storm or two for Monday. The same will be true for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Signs of more substantial rain still look to be a long way away, but there could be a slightly better chance of rain coming for the following weekend. Around next Saturday, we might see a weak cold front drop into the region. This could support some isolated to scattered storms for Central Texas. In the meantime, it appears that high temperatures will continue to stay below 100°, and the humidity should be low enough to keep heat advisories away.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather