Spotty storms possible tomorrow in Central Texas

25 WEATHER — Heat Advisories have been posted to our north, but none are in effect for our area. Highs over the weekend will be around 100° to 101°. This evening, the Brazos Valley may get a couple showers and storms, but tomorrow, some of that rain might be able to work its way into Central Texas. If so, those raindrops will be rather isolated. Those chances should evaporate on Sunday.

It appears possible that high pressure will weaken enough locally by Wednesday to allow couple showers and storms into the area. This could also mean that by the middle of the week, highs will be around 99° as opposed to the 100s. It will be a close call, though. Triple digits should be back by the end of next week as we enter another dry pattern.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist