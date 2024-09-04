Spotty storms possible Thursday

25 WEATHER — We are tracking a disturbance that will move along the Texas coast over the next 24-48 hours. The main rain threat will remain across southeast Texas and Louisiana, but we could see a band of storms move from east to west across the area as we progress through Thursday. The highest potential of this will be along and east of I-35. Lows tonight are expected to fall into the low 70s with highs in the mid to upper 80s Thursday afternoon. Friday could bring an isolated storm or two with highs around 90°.

The weekend is looking much drier as any disturbances move away from Texas. With drier air coming in, you will notice more sunshine during the day and cooler temperatures at night. Highs Saturday and Sunday should make it into the upper 80s to near 90° with lows in the 60s.

Those nice lows in the 60s will likely continue into most of next week. Highs will generally make it up into the upper 80s and lower 90s each day.